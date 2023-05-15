Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

ROK stock opened at $271.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.