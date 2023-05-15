Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

