Prudential PLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

OKE stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

