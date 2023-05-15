Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

