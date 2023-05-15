Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,996 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of First Hawaiian worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

