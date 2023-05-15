Raymond James & Associates Acquires 48,753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

