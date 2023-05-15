Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.46% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 603,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 506,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

