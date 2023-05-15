Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE HR opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

