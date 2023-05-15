Raymond James & Associates Has $17.87 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

