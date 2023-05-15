Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CarMax were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.16 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

