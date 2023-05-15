Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.