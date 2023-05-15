Raymond James & Associates Purchases 44,532 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,261 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,776,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 103,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 107,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $26.96 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $975.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

