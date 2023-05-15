Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after purchasing an additional 161,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.