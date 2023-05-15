Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of UniFirst worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

