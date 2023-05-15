Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,604 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $308.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

