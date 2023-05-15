Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

