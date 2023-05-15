Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 25,459 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,871,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,126,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

