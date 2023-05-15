Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.20 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Graham worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $13,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GHC opened at $577.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

