Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.87 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BST stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

