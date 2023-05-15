Raymond James Trims TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price to $9.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.90.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
TRTX stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 143.39 and a quick ratio of 143.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
