Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $296,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,318,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 97,070 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

RF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

