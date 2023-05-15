RENASANT Bank Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RENASANT Bank reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of RENASANT Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.