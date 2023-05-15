ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.14.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

