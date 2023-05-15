RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.40 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in RingCentral by 107.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

