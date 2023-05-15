Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $30.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $26.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

