Robert W. Baird Cuts PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $165.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,717,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,447,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

