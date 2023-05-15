Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $154.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

