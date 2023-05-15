Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.14% of Sanmina worth $272,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sanmina by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

