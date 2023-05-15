Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $8.90 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

