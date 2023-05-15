SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $27,161.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

