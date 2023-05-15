ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $40,426.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $455.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.