ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $40,426.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE NOW opened at $455.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.