Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 16.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BXBLY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

