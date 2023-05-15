Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Rises By 14.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,012.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.