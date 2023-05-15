Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Expands By 15.0%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

PMTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.