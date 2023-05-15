Short Interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Expands By 14.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Down 2.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

