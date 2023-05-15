Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rises By 15.8%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

About T2 Biosystems

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

