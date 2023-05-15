Short Interest in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rises By 13.4%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vacasa Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.75 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

