Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Rises By 13.9%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at $361,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $63,213 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

