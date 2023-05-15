Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

