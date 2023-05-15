Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.
Shares of SBNY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
