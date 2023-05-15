Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $137,000 Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

