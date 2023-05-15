Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield Company Profile

Shares of CLFD opened at $36.11 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $550.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

