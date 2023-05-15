Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 45,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JWN opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.