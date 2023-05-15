Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 45,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of JWN opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
