Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 502,348 Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.89% of Performance Shipping worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ PSHG opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 48.29%.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

