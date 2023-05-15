Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,702 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

