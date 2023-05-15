Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

