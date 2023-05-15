Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 658,470 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 538,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

