Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,147 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

