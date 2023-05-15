Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 35,229 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,882,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 338,601 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,302,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.