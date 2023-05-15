Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 27,409 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,541,000 after acquiring an additional 928,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.