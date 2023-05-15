Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 993 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.